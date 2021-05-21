Paul Kelly Designs

Visual Identity Design For Humanio

Visual Identity Design For Humanio gym branding brand fitness design
Humanio is a fitness brand focused on the wellness of the body and mind. Humanio’s vision is to create an ecosystem that ensures fitness enthusiasts have the structure needed for a perfect fitness life.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119911031/Visual-Identity-Design-For-Humanio?

Posted on May 21, 2021
