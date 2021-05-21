limseunghui

Constitution Day logo

limseunghui
limseunghui
  • Save
Constitution Day logo branding the national flag of korea law law books hibiscus logo design vector logodesign constitution doodle illustraion
Download color palette

Illust by Seunghui Lim
Copyright NAVER Corp. All Rights Reserved.

limseunghui
limseunghui

More by limseunghui

View profile
    • Like