David Salmon

Daily UI - #039 - Testimonials

David Salmon
David Salmon
  • Save
Daily UI - #039 - Testimonials dailyui
Download color palette

Simple testimonials page for a design agency.

Font is Neue Haas Unica Pro.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
David Salmon
David Salmon

More by David Salmon

View profile
    • Like