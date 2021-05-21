Build Up Finance Logo design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi! My name is Eftekhar Ahmed, I'm a freelance graphic designer with over 5+ years of experience.
My area of expertise is logo design and branding. I develop logos and brand identity. I love being able to work on your projects as if they were mine and create a friendly relationship with all my clients.
I guarantee friendly treatment, creativity, and efficiency to take your business to the next level!
If you give me an opportunity you won't regret it. Just ask and I will bring your ideas to life!