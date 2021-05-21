view'd iOS App Icon & Logo Design by The Logo Smith

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

→ Client: view'd

→ Designed: 2018

→ Scope: Logo & App Icon Design

→ Case Study Page: view'd Case Study



This is proving to be a fun and interest project to work on, mostly because it’s challenging. I like a challenge. It’s challenging because there are a few direct competitors to VIEW’D: namely Skype and iChat, but this app has some practical advantages that could make it a worthy contender.

Getting the styling and branding right, and probably the iOS app icon in particular is really important.

I know for a fact that a nicely designed application icon is important, and can play a big role on someone choosing to download it, or place it pride of place on their main home page screen.

Its like the ‘don’t judge a book by it’s cover; but a lot of us do.

To this effect I’ve chosen to adopt more of an overall visual graphic, than a regular logo. As in, the brand name and typography is pretty secondary to the actual eyeball, as this is what will ultimately be seen first.

Actually the same was true for the Feedly logo (which was also animated) and app icon design I did some years back, and that’s still going strong.

There was more of a design focus on the cross platform application icon, that the actual logo as a whole. You rarely see the ‘feedly’ name (set in Helvetica).

