SuperMarket Financial Dashboard
Design Task Intro
To deal with complex data visualizations and craft an exceptional user
experience for our customers to make their data easily consumable, effective, and delightful to work. We would love to see how you would design a dashboard for customers who need
to see high-level analytics and Key performance analytics of their business. Keep in mind
the various kinds of data visualizations and the value a dashboard brings to customers.

Posted on May 21, 2021
