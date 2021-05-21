SuperMarket Financial Dashboard

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey👋
Design Task Intro
To deal with complex data visualizations and craft an exceptional user
experience for our customers to make their data easily consumable, effective, and delightful to work. We would love to see how you would design a dashboard for customers who need
to see high-level analytics and Key performance analytics of their business. Keep in mind
the various kinds of data visualizations and the value a dashboard brings to customers.
Feedbacks🎉