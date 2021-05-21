GoFunco – 520（我愛你）一個表達愛意的節日，Windows & Office 辦公軟體限時特惠只到 5 月 24 日

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
一年一度的 520 節日，很多人會趁這天表達愛意，常常在祭出優惠的 GoFunco 網站也針對 Office 及 Windows 全系列提供了 520 的優惠及折扣碼，像是 Windows 10 專業版二台授權只要 320，跟你的另一半一起使用，平均一人才 160 元超划算，趁著這一天跟另一半說我愛你之外，也趁機省個一筆，活動只到 5/24，要買就趁早囉。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/gofunco-520-windows-office-discount/