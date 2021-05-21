Julia Besson

Dashboard illustration for Startup

Dashboard illustration for Startup desktop laptop tab network connect technology dark ui dark mode photoshop art videos photos dashboard design dark theme startup illustration procreate
A series of illustration for our Startup Beazy. Dashboard for content production projects, with tools and resources allowing creatives management and creating the best photos and videos.

