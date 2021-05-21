Sumbo Pinheiro

Catalogue of Failures Calligraphy Illustration

Sumbo Pinheiro
Sumbo Pinheiro
  • Save
Catalogue of Failures Calligraphy Illustration publishing design procreate calligraphy font flourishing lettering art calligraphy artist calligraphy and lettering artist calligraphy
Download color palette

I created this piece for an imaginary vintage book cover. See the full shot here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117636803/Catalogue-of-Failures

Sumbo Pinheiro
Sumbo Pinheiro

More by Sumbo Pinheiro

View profile
    • Like