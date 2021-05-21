Daily UI 033 :: Customize Product

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
For this product configuration/customization page, users are able to choose the color of their new car. As a user switches between available color options, the digital version of the car updates to display the corresponding body color. a back arrow in the top left returns to product page, and a lower continue button brings the user to the next configuration options. This product customization page is concise and minimalistic.