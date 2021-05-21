Color Combinations for Readability (AA)

All of these colors score at least 4.5 (WCAG 2.1 Level) with the #FFF & #000 backgrounds / text colors.

Badass Red, #ED0000

Bitchy Pink, #E4008A

Rich Purple, #BF00FF

Basic Blue, #006DFF

Pre-wash Green, #008280

*Ugly Green, #228625

Even though these colors meet the contrast criteria, are they any good? You always need to use your feelings to pick the right color. Do not only blindly follow the rules - even if they are useful and important :)

*I really hate that green.