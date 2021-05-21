Color Combinations for Readability (AA)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
All of these colors score at least 4.5 (WCAG 2.1 Level) with the #FFF & #000 backgrounds / text colors.
Badass Red, #ED0000
Bitchy Pink, #E4008A
Rich Purple, #BF00FF
Basic Blue, #006DFF
Pre-wash Green, #008280
*Ugly Green, #228625
Even though these colors meet the contrast criteria, are they any good? You always need to use your feelings to pick the right color. Do not only blindly follow the rules - even if they are useful and important :)
*I really hate that green.