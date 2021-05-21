Anita Csillag

36 Days of Type

Anita Csillag
Anita Csillag
  • Save
36 Days of Type 36 days of type retro font retrowave retro illustrator 36daysadobe 36daysoftype color typography 2d colorful flat illustration design vector
Download color palette

I just finished the 36 Days of Type 2021 edition 🚀
Check the full project on my Behance https://bit.ly/3bGQugM or follow my Instagram https://bit.ly/3yvlpqr for daily updates.

Anita Csillag
Anita Csillag

More by Anita Csillag

View profile
    • Like