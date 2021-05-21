Julia Besson

Illustration - Sharing Economy platform for creatives

Julia Besson
Julia Besson
  • Save
Illustration - Sharing Economy platform for creatives dslr startup hands filmmaker procreate lights smartphone collaborate network connect technology camera photography illustration sharing
Download color palette

Illustrating the opportunities created by our startup Beazy, allowing creatives to share equipment, rent studios and connect with other talents from the communities

Julia Besson
Julia Besson

More by Julia Besson

View profile
    • Like