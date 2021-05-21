Alex Kostiuchenko

Modern Military Flask

Alex Kostiuchenko
Alex Kostiuchenko
  • Save
Modern Military Flask visualisation inspiration lowpoly gameassets hardsurface gamedev environment prop props flask military modern
Download color palette

This is my new game-ready lowpoly model of the modern military flask.

Modeled in Autodesk Maya / ZBrush, textured in Substance Painter and rendered in Marmoset Toolbag.

PBR textures: Albedo, AO, Metallic, Normal Map, Height Map (all 4096-4096 size)
_________________________

For more of my works check out my pages:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/alex.kostiuchenko.3d
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/alexkostiuchenko3d
Behance: www.behance.net/alex-kostiuchenko

Alex Kostiuchenko
Alex Kostiuchenko

More by Alex Kostiuchenko

View profile
    • Like