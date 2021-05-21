🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my new game-ready lowpoly model of the modern military flask.
Modeled in Autodesk Maya / ZBrush, textured in Substance Painter and rendered in Marmoset Toolbag.
PBR textures: Albedo, AO, Metallic, Normal Map, Height Map (all 4096-4096 size)
_________________________
For more of my works check out my pages:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/alex.kostiuchenko.3d
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/alexkostiuchenko3d
Behance: www.behance.net/alex-kostiuchenko