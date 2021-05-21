Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Price Watch Logo Design

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Price Watch Logo Design artificial intelligence retail modern vibrant digital clever smart symbol toy toys crypto cryptocurrency blockchain sales appicon software logotype logodesign smile price tag mark branding brand identity design icon logo
Download color palette

2 price tags + smiling face. Logo design proposal for a past project.

✉️ Let's work together - dstuoka@gmail.com

Email - Website - Behance - Instagram - Playbook

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hello! For inquiries, please use my email, it's in 'About' ↘
Hire Me

More by Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

View profile
    • Like