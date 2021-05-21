Alana Joseph

Monochromatic Jungle

nature illustration monochromatic design digitalart medibangpaintpro illustration
I love working with colors and thought to do something monochromatic this time. But nature is beyond drawings and its depths are unexplainable. Anyways this is the finished look :)

