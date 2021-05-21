Colour Swatched Icon & Logo Design for Sale by The Logo Smith

Good for Sale
Colour Swatched Icon & Logo Design for Sale

Colour Swatch Icon & Logo Design for Sale

Colour Swatch Icon & Logo Design for Sale
Colour Swatch Icon & Logo Design for Sale

Colour Swatch Icon & Logo Design for Sale

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

———————————

→ Client: Colour Swatched Logo for Sale
→ Designed: 2013
→ Scope: Logo & App Icon Design
→ Portfolio Page: PedalWorks

Logo and App Icon Design for Colour Swatched, an iOS app that provides themed colour swatches, customisation, and export to popular graphics applications.

———————————

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

smith.gl/portfolio
smith.gl/hire-smith

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

