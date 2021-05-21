Download Now 👉🏼 https://graphicriver.net/item/minimal-square-proposal/32098106

Minimal Square Proposal Template is a designed for Any types of companies. It is made by simple

shapes Although looks very professional. Easy to modify, change colors, dimensions, get

different combinations to suit the feel of your event.

Included Files

* INDD – Adobe InDesign

* IDML – Adobe InDesign

* PDF – Adobe Acrobat Reader

* Read Me Files

Featured

* 210x210mm

* 30 page Designs

* Master Pages

* Auto Page Numbering

* CMYK @ 300 DPI – Print-ready

* Adobe InDesign for CS4, CS5, CS6 and CC (.idml, .indd)

* Primary 10 Amazing Modern Color

* Grids and Guides

* High Resolution

* Easy to edit

* Well Organized Files

* Paragraph and Text styles included

* Customize any Colour with only 1 click

* Documentation File (PDF) included

* Free Fonts used link in download folder

* Model Photograph is not included in the main item download.

* Contact me if you would like info on them