✨ CONFETTI Effect for Photoshop

Let the Celebration Continue!

Make super joyful and colorful designs by using this Effect Confetti for Photoshop. A variety of styles and options, gold, multi-colored, round, rectangular, small, large, and of course customized color confetti. Click instantly on the 'Quick Start' template, then ready to print it at 300 dpi. Let's use any graphics and text we can to turn it into a fun festive scattering of confetti!

Watch the demo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSNIRh_n460

Effect Confetti for Photoshop addon works in Adobe Photoshop CS6, CC and Photoshop Elements 14, 15

WHAT YOU GET:

• Confetti Actions:

• Round Colorful

• Round Colorful Small

• Rectangle Colorful

• Rectangle Colorful Small

• Round Gold

• Round Gold Small

• Rectangle Gold

• Rectangle Gold Small

• Round Custom Color

• Round Custom Color Small

• Rectangle Custom Color

• Rectangle Custom Color Small

• Layer Styles:

• Simple Confetti

• Simple Confetti Custom Color

• Gold Foil 1

• Gold Foil 2

• Rectangle Gold Confetti

• Rectangle Gold Confetti Small

• Round Gold Confetti

• Round Gold Confetti Small

• Rectangle Colorful Confetti

• Rectangle Colorful Confetti Small

• Colorful Round Confetti

• Colorful Round Confetti Small

• Brushes:

• Round Confetti

• Rectangle Confetti

• Round Scattered Confetti

• Rectangle Scattered Confetti