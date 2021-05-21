Proof that playful and resolute can go hand in hand. Designed only as serious as was needed, our approach involved walking the fine line between calm and frisky, applying soft pastel colors to an executive-looking layout. We’re proud of our achievement with Acrolinx and have broadened our imagination horizons.

Design team:

- Pavel Prannychuk

- Oksana Zmorovych

- Gala Nagorna

Project manager:

- Marina Pivovarenko

If you’d like to see how far-reaching said horizons are, drop us an email at contact@bachoodesign.com.