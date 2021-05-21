Good for Sale
Graphic Spirit

Golden Sun Flare Overlay Effect II

Golden Sun Flare Overlay Effect II warm burn film light leaks sunshine rays sunlight lens glow flare sun golden photography textures actions photo overlays effect photoshop
Golden Sun Flare Overlay Effect II

Golden Sun Flare Overlay Effect II

A magnificent collection of 45 Golden Sun Flare to ensure that your photos have acquired a new charm, artistry and emotionality.

Suitable for both amateurs and professionals. Excellent results on color and black and white photos. For your convenience, the added actions for selecting and overlaying overlays in the Screen mode. This will work both in Photoshop and in Photoshop Elements. The Golden Sun Flare overlays can be used in any graphics editor, which supports layer overlay in the Screen mode.

If you want to enhance the overlay brightness, for example on a light photo, change the blend mode to Linear Dodge (add)

INCLUDED:
• 45 Golden Sun Flare JPG 4592x2576
• Overlay Actions.atn
• User Guide.pdf

