Ankita Bhasme

Parrot Party 🦜✨

Parrot Party 🦜✨ animation gif bird watching amazon jungle birds animals cute design visual travel parrot logo illustration friday trees nature green tropical party parrots
How cute are these parrots? Obsessed with these bright green hues ! 🦜💚✨
A little illustration I did for 36 Days of Type 2021.

Check out more from the bird series here :
https://www.instagram.com/ankillustrates/

