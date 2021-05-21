Praveen Maurya

Grocery app

Praveen Maurya
Praveen Maurya
  • Save
Grocery app grocery app grocery uiux appdesign design app design ux uxdesign app uidesign ui
Download color palette

Gofresh is a grocery delivery app that delivers fresh veggies and everyday necessities to your doorstep.
This app doesn’t only offer its standard functionalities like choosing Items, adding your favorite products to the cart, and making an order. It also lets you keep track of your delivery and get in touch with your delivery driver if needed.
This app act like a companion with its user-friendly UI, and advanced features like tracking order, call, multiple product categories, and more.
Even you can get same-day delivery or one-hour express delivery.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Praveen Maurya
Praveen Maurya

More by Praveen Maurya

View profile
    • Like