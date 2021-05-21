Grocery app

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Gofresh is a grocery delivery app that delivers fresh veggies and everyday necessities to your doorstep.
This app doesn’t only offer its standard functionalities like choosing Items, adding your favorite products to the cart, and making an order. It also lets you keep track of your delivery and get in touch with your delivery driver if needed.
This app act like a companion with its user-friendly UI, and advanced features like tracking order, call, multiple product categories, and more.
Even you can get same-day delivery or one-hour express delivery.