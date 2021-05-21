Farhana Aziz

Fashion Illustration - The Bow Dresses

Farhana Aziz
Farhana Aziz
  • Save
Fashion Illustration - The Bow Dresses bow dresses fashion illustration
Download color palette

Here I presented some of my fashion illustrations of bow dresses, all inspired from Valentino's creative designs .

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Farhana Aziz
Farhana Aziz

More by Farhana Aziz

View profile
    • Like