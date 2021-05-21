Muhammad Alif Setiawan

Bumilangit Website Design (Personal Project)

Bumilangit is the first milestone in the revival of comic book storytelling based on super heroes in Indonesia.

In my opinion, the current Bumilangit website interface design is still not attractive, therefore I tried to redesign the initial appearance of the Bumilangit websites such as the Marvel and DC Comic websites.

Posted on May 21, 2021
