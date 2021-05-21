Good for Sale
Golden Patina Photo Effect

Artistic effect for creating high-fashioned photos with a touch of gold patina.

In this product you will receive a PSD template for quickly applying the effect of ready-made preset effects. Just put a photo and choose the option with a gold texture, patina, type of scratches or splashes, paper texture, as well as the ability to apply black and white vintage colors for processing. And, of course, it’s possible to create your own textures using a set of brushes.

In general, you get a set of tools in one template for experimenting with photos to get cool results.

DEMO VIDEO: https://youtu.be/I75aHNxpIQE

WHAT INCLUDED:
• PSD Template 5000х3000 px:
• 2 Patina Textures
• 3 Gold Textures
• 11 Mask Textures (scratches, splashes, grunge)
Vintage Black And White layer group (matte, contrast, black and white)
• 3 Paper Textures
• Brushes:
• Crackle
• 2 Spot
• 3 Spray
• User Guide
• Demo Video

