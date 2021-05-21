Farhana Aziz

Fashion Illustration of the wedding dresses

Fashion Illustration of the wedding dresses
Here I presented the drawing of my fashion illustration of wedding dresses inspired from the Elie Saab haute couture collections. I used Adobe Illustrator to create the drawings.

Posted on May 21, 2021
