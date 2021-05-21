Devi Rukmana B

Food App Prototyping Animation

Food App Prototyping Animation ux design user interface design user experience user inteface prototyping prototype animation food app dribbble ui design mobile design uiux design figma
Finally for more than 2 weeks I learned Interactive Beta Components on Figma and try to comprehend those features, here I present my old UI design completed with the animation of prototyping ✨🎉

Please enjoy it, if there's any suggestion or feedback leave your ideas on the comment section below. Don't hesitate to give a suggestion or feedback towards this project. Feel free to share your thoughts here ✨👌 or

You can ask me on veebidari@gmail.com or simply follow my other social media: https://instagram.com/vee_ui

