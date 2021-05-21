Good for Sale
CaDesign

CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit - 225+ screens

CaDesign
CaDesign
Hire Me
  • Save
CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit - 225+ screens cadesign dashboad ux dashboard ui dashboard app ui kit ui8 ui kit app design
CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit - 225+ screens cadesign dashboad ux dashboard ui dashboard app ui kit ui8 ui kit app design
CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit - 225+ screens cadesign dashboad ux dashboard ui dashboard app ui kit ui8 ui kit app design
CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit - 225+ screens cadesign dashboad ux dashboard ui dashboard app ui kit ui8 ui kit app design
CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit - 225+ screens cadesign dashboad ux dashboard ui dashboard app ui kit ui8 ui kit app design
Download color palette
  1. CaAll Shot 4 - #1.png
  2. CaAll Shot 4 - #2.png
  3. CaAll Shot 4 - #4.png
  4. CaAll Shot 4 - #5.png
  5. CaAll Shot 4 - #6.png

CaAll | UI KIT - 220+ Artboards [ Sketch,Figma ]

Price
$68
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
CaAll | UI KIT - 220+ Artboards [ Sketch,Figma ]

Heeey!

Good Friday 🥳. Wishing you a truly fulfilling weekend.

We would like to introduce you to some of the dashboard screens in the CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit. CaAll is a full-featured, premium-designed mobile app and dashboard template that comes with a ton of well-designed UI elements, components, and pages.

We hope you guys enjoy using it 🤩
🚀Available exclusively at UI8.

Press "L" to show me love ❤️


Follow CaDesign:
Our Marketplace | IG | BE

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
CaDesign
CaDesign
💎 — We craft High-quality UX/UI systems
Hire Me

More by CaDesign

View profile
    • Like