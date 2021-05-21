Ewa Geruzel

Qualcomm #2

Ewa Geruzel
Ewa Geruzel
  • Save
Qualcomm #2 fitness sport ux ui training qualcomm animation 2danimation character design explainer video characters clean flat minimalistic vector
Download color palette

Hi guys! Here's another frame I created for Qualcomm (agency: StaticJoe). If you're interested in the whole project and the video (which is amazingly animated by Jaume Mestre!), please check my Behance account or copy and paste this link into your browser: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119654555/Qualcomm-Smart-Displays

Ewa Geruzel
Ewa Geruzel

More by Ewa Geruzel

View profile
    • Like