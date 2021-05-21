Dots | Design System

Branding and visual exploration for a global energy company’s new digital Design System.

Flexibility and modularity are the two pillars of the project, reflected in both the project’s name and visual language. The whole project identity is inspired by basic geometry and by the visual properties of dots: geometric assets without shape and size that become visual elements and give life to complex and unexpected structures.

This new Design System has made it possible (and it will continue to do so in the following years) to create more effective and consistent new digital products and services.