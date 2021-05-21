Good for Sale
Graphic Spirit

Cyberpunk Actions for Adobe Photoshop

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
  • Save
Cyberpunk Actions for Adobe Photoshop glow future color action wall poster noir lighting look design cityscape city art style adobe photoshop cyberpunk photo actions effect photoshop
Cyberpunk Actions for Adobe Photoshop glow future color action wall poster noir lighting look design cityscape city art style adobe photoshop cyberpunk photo actions effect photoshop
Cyberpunk Actions for Adobe Photoshop glow future color action wall poster noir lighting look design cityscape city art style adobe photoshop cyberpunk photo actions effect photoshop
Cyberpunk Actions for Adobe Photoshop glow future color action wall poster noir lighting look design cityscape city art style adobe photoshop cyberpunk photo actions effect photoshop
Cyberpunk Actions for Adobe Photoshop glow future color action wall poster noir lighting look design cityscape city art style adobe photoshop cyberpunk photo actions effect photoshop
Cyberpunk Actions for Adobe Photoshop glow future color action wall poster noir lighting look design cityscape city art style adobe photoshop cyberpunk photo actions effect photoshop
Cyberpunk Actions for Adobe Photoshop glow future color action wall poster noir lighting look design cityscape city art style adobe photoshop cyberpunk photo actions effect photoshop
Cyberpunk Actions for Adobe Photoshop glow future color action wall poster noir lighting look design cityscape city art style adobe photoshop cyberpunk photo actions effect photoshop
Download color palette
  1. 1-.jpg
  2. 2-.jpg
  3. 3-.jpg
  4. 4-.jpg
  5. 5-.jpg
  6. 6-.jpg
  7. 7-.jpg
  8. 9-.jpg

Cyberpunk Actions for Adobe Photoshop

Price
$7
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Cyberpunk Actions for Adobe Photoshop

Turn the photo into the style of Cyberpunk 2077! Instant effect for processing photos with action for Adobe Photoshop. Three color options with shades of photography in the style of a gloomy dystopian future.

What is included:
• An action file that creates three color versions of the image. Layer with additional glow.
• User Guide.pdf

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Graphic Spirit

View profile
    • Like