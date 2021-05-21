Cyberpunk Actions for Adobe Photoshop

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Turn the photo into the style of Cyberpunk 2077! Instant effect for processing photos with action for Adobe Photoshop. Three color options with shades of photography in the style of a gloomy dystopian future.
What is included:
• An action file that creates three color versions of the image. Layer with additional glow.
• User Guide.pdf