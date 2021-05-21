Muhammad Sadik Al Mahdi

A4 Bifold Brochure for Art Shop "Kozo's Canvas"

A4 Bifold Brochure for Art Shop "Kozo's Canvas" bifold brochure design bifold brochure bifold a4 brochure minimalist brand identity brand art shop brochure template brochure mockup brochure layout brochure design brochure minimal illustrator design branding
Simple and minimalist brochure design for art shop "kozo's Canvas". The design tries to represent the art brand and its logo in style and substance.

all customizable and A4 bifold size makes it easier to create and customize. Bleed size is 0.25 inch.

for designs like this please contact sadikkozo18@gmail.com

