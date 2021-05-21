Celebrating 10 years of Centili

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The Centili family is proudly honouring their work and the fact they left a huge mark on digital monetisation across the globe. Likewise, our team was proud to help them achieve their branding vision for the future.
www.centili.com
We plan each element of the design with a strenuous focus in order to provide our clients with a UX experience they didn’t know they needed. We approach each UX, UI, website design project with vigorous determination because we want to fully understand our client’s vision. It’s the only way to create a design that will exceed their expectation. We had a series of online meetings with Centili to make a solid, creative, flexible, yet time-manageable plan for their brand redesign. A big part of our work in progress phase is „drilling“ our clients with the details. As they describe their concept, we can envision a more specific end result.
www.studiodirection.com
Now Studio Direction can also say we are part of that journey and we can build another memorable decade with them.
IG: @studiodirection