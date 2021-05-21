Vintage Dust Photo Effect

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates
Rate my effect for Adobe Photoshop, with which you can add a vintage look for photos with authentic color distortions, specks of dust and scratches.
The product is made as a PSD file with pre-configured effect layers for quick customization. Just turn on or off some layers to get different combinations and achieve the best result in each photo. All layers are well organized and grouped for convenience.
INCLUDED:
• PDF User Guide
• PSD file 3000х4500 px with predefined effects:
• 6 Dust & Scratch textures
• 5 textures Film Flares
• 3 Combined Paper Textures
• Layer with custom Passepartout effect
• Matte effect
• Classic Black And White effect
• Vintage Black And White effect