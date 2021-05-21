Farhana Aziz

Fashion Illustration

Fashion Illustration fashion drawing fashion illustration
I used Adobe Illustrator to create the drawing of a flowy dress inspired from Elie Saab haute couture.

Posted on May 21, 2021
