Tomi Puustinen

AirHUD Logomark

Tomi Puustinen
Tomi Puustinen
  • Save
AirHUD Logomark icon design typography symbol logo
Download color palette

AirHUD is an AR software for professional drone pilots developed by Anarky Labs Ltd. AirHUD icon symbolizes drone indicator.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Tomi Puustinen
Tomi Puustinen

More by Tomi Puustinen

View profile
    • Like