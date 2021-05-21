🌬 Atmental Coaching - Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello hello 👋
Another day, another shot.
This time I wanted to highlight a landing page we did for a client who does vocal and breathing technique coaching.
Hope you like it.
-J
__________________
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!
