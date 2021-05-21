Teahuz Concept 2

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I'm glad to introduce you to another piece of the Teahuz concept 😉 . This shot represents the mobile adaptive of the first screen of the Home page and Product details page.
View the full project on Behance
