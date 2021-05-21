Organic Shadow Photo Overlays

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Now you can add organic shadows to your design in a few seconds. Just see how this overlay effect makes the composition space more lively, atmospheric and cozy. Perfect for presentations of printing, photos, posters, various signs. Some of the 62 overlays are definitely suitable for your design.
Something from this collection of overlays will definitely suit your design and you'll use it!
INCLUDED 63 4000x3000 OVERLAYS:
• 30 Botanical
• 13 Cells
• 5 Geometric
• 14 Windows
• Overlay Actions
• User Guide