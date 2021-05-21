Papua's Enchantment

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
There was a customer who requested painting with the theme of the archipelago of Indonesia.
The media used are canvas fabric and fabric paint.
The charm of the Papua region which is famous for its typical eastern Indonesian animals, birds of paradise or Cendrawasih, which are famous for their beauty. And again I combined it with the traditional house of the area, named Honai. I also gave a touch of ornamental patterns in it to make it seem stronger with Papua's vibe