Barbershop app — «Blackbone»

Do you guys often go for a haircut to the barbershop?

I thought about the barbershop appointment app and redesign it.

📍 On the biggest screen, you see the stage of choosing the correct barbershop near you. I wished to show a full image of the store to ease finding of the location of the needed barbershop

⏱ On the top right there is you can choose an appropriate time and the master. Also, inactive day (7, 8) on the topbar is disabled

💇‍♂️ The right bottom screen reveals personal account and appointments. You can pay for a haircut by bonus cash.

✂️ On the left top, you can choose which service do you need. Added service icons to speed up the correct turn.

👍 The interface now looks more modern and pretty. We got rid of extra elements that used to clutter the screens — now the app is much more usable.

