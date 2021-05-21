Barbershop app — «Blackbone»

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
✋ Hey-hey, dribbblers! Do you guys often go for a haircut to the barbershop?
I thought about the barbershop appointment app and redesign it.
📍 On the biggest screen, you see the stage of choosing the correct barbershop near you. I wished to show a full image of the store to ease finding of the location of the needed barbershop
⏱ On the top right there is you can choose an appropriate time and the master. Also, inactive day (7, 8) on the topbar is disabled
💇♂️ The right bottom screen reveals personal account and appointments. You can pay for a haircut by bonus cash.
✂️ On the left top, you can choose which service do you need. Added service icons to speed up the correct turn.
👍 The interface now looks more modern and pretty. We got rid of extra elements that used to clutter the screens — now the app is much more usable.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
❤️ Thanks for watching!❤️