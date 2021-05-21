Anh Do - Logo & Identity Designer

Letter S logo mark design (sketching)

Anh Do - Logo & Identity Designer
Anh Do - Logo & Identity Designer
  • Save
Letter S logo mark design (sketching) simple logo design logo designs minimal logo design minimal logo minimalist logo design minimalist logo logo designer branding logo design logo
Download color palette

Letter S logo mark design (sketching)
by Anh Do - Anhdodes
.
Available for new projects!
Hire Me —
.
Connect with me: Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Pinterest

Anh Do - Logo & Identity Designer
Anh Do - Logo & Identity Designer

More by Anh Do - Logo & Identity Designer

View profile
    • Like