RIDEBUS- Ticket booking website

Online Bus Ticket Reservation System is a Web-based application that works within a centralized network. This project presents a review on the software program "Online Bus Ticket Reservation System" as should be used in a bus transportation system, a facility which is used to reserve seats, cancellation of reservation and different types of route inquiries used on securing quick reservations.