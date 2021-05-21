Zhenya Rusak
Paralect

Workplace Isometry Illustration

Zhenya Rusak
Paralect
Zhenya Rusak for Paralect
Hire Us
  • Save
Workplace Isometry Illustration illustrator workplace illustraion isometry
Download color palette

Illustration for an article about the experience of testing the app in Paralect's blog, Particles — https://blog.paralect.com/post/usability-testing-design

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Paralect
Paralect
Hire Us

More by Paralect

View profile
    • Like