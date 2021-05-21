Ahad Creative

Augmented Reality | Nano Nano indonesia branding socialmedia social instagram feed facebook design spark ar augmented reality
Our Social Media Instagram Project for Nano Nano in Indonesia

We're using Spark AR to make this Instagram Filter

In this Instagram filter on this Nano Nano account, is a very interactive filter, used to attract the audience. There are 3 character the audience can use, such as Black, Purple, and Green. And when the audience interact (open their mouth), the body will shake by itself.

