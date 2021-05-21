Augmented Reality | Nano Nano

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our Social Media Instagram Project for Nano Nano in Indonesia
We're using Spark AR to make this Instagram Filter
In this Instagram filter on this Nano Nano account, is a very interactive filter, used to attract the audience. There are 3 character the audience can use, such as Black, Purple, and Green. And when the audience interact (open their mouth), the body will shake by itself.
Hit "L" if you like it. :)
______
We’re available for New Projects : ahadcreative.com@gmail.com
Check Out Our :
Instagram | Website | Portfolio