Megha Kaura

The Greeks- UI Presentation Design

The Greeks- UI Presentation Design user experience user interface design presentation greek mythology greek god uiux daily ui adobexd design minimal app illustration dailyui app design ui adobe xd
"Rising Crete against their shore appers. There too, in living Sclpture, might be seen the mad affection of the Cretan Queen; then how she cheats her bellowing lover's eyes. The rushing leap, the doubtful progeny, the lower part a beast, a man above The monument of their polluted love"

Hey fellas
This is a web UI Presentation design
Hope you like it ❤️
Tell me what do you think in the comments section 📲

Check out this project- https://www.behance.net/gallery/119924899/The-Greeks-UI-Presentation-Design

