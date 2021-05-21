Mostafa Abasiry

Coming Soon!

Mostafa Abasiry
Mostafa Abasiry
  • Save
Coming Soon! تايبوغرافي خطوط عربية typeface islamicart فونت islamic calligraphy تايبوجرافى font arabic calligraphy typography arabic خط عربي
Download color palette

Currently working on a new Arabic typeface.
Coming soon!

Mostafa Abasiry
Mostafa Abasiry

More by Mostafa Abasiry

View profile
    • Like