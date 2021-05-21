Xeon Agency

Team Management App UI

Team Management App UI website design modern website landing page management app list ui task list task management task manager project management project teamwork team collab app ui 3d illustrations 3d illustration 3d
Hi Dribbble Family!

Here are some shots of a team management App UI. We have used modern pastel colors with 3D Elements to make the design pop!

Have a look and share your feedback and review.

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

User Focused Visual Design Agency . UI UX. Web Design

