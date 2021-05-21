Anastasia Yashchenko

JEUNESSE Label design

Label design for JEUNESSE, a natural-based skincare company providing essential skin products.

See the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119296045/JEUNESSE-Identity

